Drew Brees claims that he was “very close” to signing with the Saints in 2021.

Drew Brees claims he was “very close” to signing with the Saints for the 2021 season.

Drew Brees didn’t think about returning from retirement for long.

Brees’ former head coach, Sean Payton, reached out to him last season to see if he’d come out of retirement and save the Saints’ season, it was revealed just a few weeks ago.

Brees declined, and the Saints were forced to rely on a multi-quarterback rotation, which was a disaster.

Brees was “very close” to accepting Payton’s offer and coming out of retirement, believe it or not.

“I was on the verge of getting it.

On Friday, Brees told Dan Patrick, “I was very close to returning and playing for that one game.”

“Other factors and circumstances came into play as well.”

But, yes, it is always present within you.

That’s the fire.

It’s just the way you’re wired.

I believe you can simply flip the switch.”

