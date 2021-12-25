Drew Brees Was ‘Lured’ Out Of Retirement By The Saints, According To Reports.

The Saints allegedly attempted to entice Drew Brees out of retirement.

COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the quarterback room of the New Orleans Saints this week.

Positive tests landed Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian on the reserve COVID-19 list.

The Saints reportedly made a few phone calls before handing over control of their offense to Ian Book.

The Saints attempted to entice Drew Brees out of retirement, according to Jeff Duncan of Nola.com.

With only three games left in the regular season, it was hoped that he could lead the team to a playoff berth.

“According to multiple sources I spoke with this week, Brees was the Saints’ first call,” Duncan wrote.

“Payton made a personal call to him.

Brees was in Hawaii with his family, and from what I’ve gathered, he thought about it.”

Saints Reportedly Tried To ‘Lure’ Drew Brees Out Of Retirement

