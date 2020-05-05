Dries Mertens interested in move to London as Chelsea remain keen on Napoli forward

Napoli forward Dries Mertens remains an option for Chelsea.

The 32-year-old Belgian is out of contract in the summer and has a number of offers on the table but is interested in a move to London.

Frank Lampard wanted Mertens in January, despite the fact he turns 33 next week, as he can cover a number of positions.

Chelsea’s priorities in the window are expected to be a striker, centre back and left back.

Mertens would definitely tick the box for the former, with the veteran on the cusp of being Napoli’s all-time record goalscorer.

He has spent seven seasons in Italy since arriving in an £8million move from PSV Eindhoven and has played 309 matches, scoring 121 times – making him the club’s joint-highest marksman with Marek Hamsik.

Mertens is comfortable operating across the front three or as a false nine, and wherever he lines up, he knows the route to goal having scored 12 and registered six assists in 29 games across all competitions this season.