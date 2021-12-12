DRIVING while ‘inhaling hippy crack,’ Millwall player Tyler Burey films himself.

Tyler Burey, a MILLWALL loanee, was caught on camera appearing to inhale hippie crack while driving down a major highway.

The video was shared on Snapchat by the midfielder, who is currently on loan at Hartlepool United.

It showed him and two friends in a car inhaling laughing gas through a balloon while listening to music while the footballer tried to drive while filming.

Burey, 20, shared the video on Snapchat for ten minutes before deleting it.

Millwall will launch an immediate internal investigation into the footage, according to a spokesman for the club who spoke to Sun Online.

As the government cracks down on drug use, nitrous oxide is on the verge of becoming illegal.

Because it does not show up on drug tests, it has been the drug of choice for some footballers.

Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Jack Grealish are among the players who have been linked to the substance.

Burey was in the squad for his side’s 0-0 draw with Scunthorpe United at Victoria Park in Hartlepool yesterday, but he didn’t play.

After suffering a severe hamstring injury in September, the former AFC Wimbledon attacker has been out of action for months, scoring three times in seven appearances.

“Gutted to have picked up an injury with my start at Hartlepool hard to put my feelings into words but it’s just a part of the game you can’t control the comeback is on andamp; I will be back stronger,” Burey wrote on Instagram.

Burey returned to Millwall following his injury to get back to full fitness.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett, on the other hand, has hinted that he could be back at Hartlepool as soon as next week.

“He has trained well for the majority of last week, and we want him to train this week and play a part in our U23s’ game against Cardiff on Friday,” Rowett said.

“If he gets through 45 minutes well, we’ll send him back to Hartlepool in the hopes that he can make a difference in their season.”

“He’s been out for a long time, and the injury was serious.”

We don’t want to be irresponsible by simply returning him for two or three days.

“We want to give him a chance to play in a game so we can be more confident that he’s fit.”

The original contract with Burey is set to expire in January 2022, with a renegotiation expected soon.

Hartlepool has been contacted by Sun Online for comment.