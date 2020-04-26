Dudek shoots against Messi and Ronaldo

imago images / Baering 1/8 Jerzy Dudek has published his autobiography.

His dance on the line in the 2005 Champions League final against Milan, with which he disconcerted shooters like Andrea Pirlo or Andrej Shevchenko, is legendary. Former Liverpool goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek is now retired. And published an autobiography.

The work is called “A Big Pole in Our Goal”. In it, the 47-year-old takes the two best contemporary football stars to his chest: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, with whom he still played at Real Madrid.

«Provocation to perfection»

Dudek writes about Messi: «He was wrong and he provoked. But that was true for all of Barcelona and Guardiola. They were always so keen to provoke and able to do that to perfection. »

Wouldn’t the Argentine magic flea be the perfect son-in-law? “He’s not like that. I have seen this Messi. He said to Pepe and Ramos such outrageous things that you would never expect from such a calm and polite-looking person, »said Dudek.

That connects CR7 and Messi

His former teammate Ronaldo also gets his fat off of Poland. «Yes, he’s arrogant, but authentic deep inside. That is what people see of him. Like Raul, he is self-centered, very competitive and a winner. ”

Not quite as hard as with Messi. Nevertheless, the two have one thing in common, namely that “both prefer to win 2-1 and score both goals instead of winning 5-0 without their own goal”,