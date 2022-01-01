Due to a covid surge, Glasgow hospitals will only allow ‘essential’ visitors starting next week.

Adult wards across the health board will reduce the number of visitors on any given day and reintroduce a drop-off system for patients’ essential personal items.

In light of the current state of the pandemic, all Glasgow hospitals will begin operating on an essential-only basis for visitors next week.

Adult wards across the NHS Greater Glasgow Clyde health board will only allow visitors if they are absolutely necessary, in order to protect “staff and patient safety.”

The change will take effect on Wednesday, January 5, and will apply to all maternity services, with only one essential visitor permitted in all areas of the maternity pathway.

The only exceptions to the new rules will be paediatrics and neonates, who should have no more than two visitors per day.

“This has been one of the most difficult decisions to make, but it is essential to help protect our patients, visitors, and staff,” Jennifer Rodgers, Deputy Nurse Director at NHSGGC, said.

We understand how difficult this is for patients and the people who matter most to them, and we will continue to monitor this closely to ensure that restrictions are not in place for any longer than necessary.

“This decision was made in collaboration with senior infection control, public health, clinical, and operational teams, and it is in the best interests of patient safety.”

“Essential visiting arrangements will be applied flexibly and compassionately, and each patient’s needs will be evaluated on their own merits,” Jennifer added.

Visitors are not considered carers, those providing essential care, emotional support, or spiritual care, and will be allowed to visit a patient in the hospital.

“Whenever possible, essential visits will be supported, including the following illustrative examples:

“We understand how difficult it is for families to be apart, particularly when a loved one is ill,” said Angela O’Neil, Deputy Nurse Director.

Wherever possible, ward staff will assist patients in maintaining contact with those closest to them; however, due to the high pressures on staff, it may not be possible to provide an exact time or day when a video call or telephone call can be guaranteed.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and staff will, of course, make every effort to make these calls as easy as possible.”

