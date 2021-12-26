Due to a hand fracture, De Colo, a Fenerbahce Beko player, will be out for at least two months.

Nando De Colo, a French basketballer for Fenerbahce Beko, will be out for at least two months due to a fractured left hand, the Turkish team announced on Sunday.

Fenerbahce Beko said in a statement that playmaker guard De Colo and Czech center Jan Vesely both had medical examinations and interventions in Istanbul, with De Colo expected to be out for eight to ten weeks and Vesely, who suffered an ankle injury, expected to be out for six weeks.

Both were injured in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 17 match against LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne in France on Thursday night.

De Colo’s left second metatarsal was fractured, and Vesely’s right ankle sprain was diagnosed as a ligament injury.

Fenerbahce Beko was defeated 84-82 by Astroballe in Lyon, France.

De Colo, who has been with Fenerbahce Beko since 2019, has averaged 12.1 points and four assists per game in the EuroLeague this season.

The 34-year-old was instrumental in CSKA Moscow’s EuroLeague titles in 2016 and 2019.

This season, Vesely, who joined the Turkish team in 2014, averaged 13.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

The 31-year-old Czech international was instrumental in Fenerbahce’s first-ever European title in 2017.