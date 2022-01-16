Due to a left knee sprain, Durant is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.

In the Nets’ 120-105 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, the 33-year-old was injured.

Kevin Durant was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral of the left knee following an MRI this morning, according to the Nets.

“After a period of rehabilitation, Durant is expected to return to full strength.

As information becomes available about his return, we will provide it.”

According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, his rehabilitation could take up to six weeks.

He tweeted, “There’s optimism within the Nets that Kevin Durant will be back in four to six weeks, according to sources.”

