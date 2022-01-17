Due to a loan transfer clause, Chelsea were prevented from recalling in-form defender Levi Colwill from Huddersfield.

Due to a loan transfer clause, Chelsea have been unable to recall in-form defender Levi Colwill from Huddersfield.

Chelsea have been denied the right to recall in-form defender Levi Colwill from his loan spell with Huddersfield Town in the Championship.

This season, the 18-year-old has made 21 appearances for the Terriers, assisting them in cementing their position in the top half of the table.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea is unable to recall Colwill due to the amount of minutes he has played, effectively ruling out the option.

Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan, 38, will be encouraged by the news, as he seeks to return the club to the Premier League.

Corberan, in particular, has impressed Colwill, who is assisting him in learning how to express himself on the field.

“On the ball, I need to express myself a little bit more,” Colwill said of Corberan. “So when I’m on the ball, I need to be confident with it, take my time, be composed, and wait for the right pass, because the first pass you see might not always be the right one.”

“So that’s what I’ve learned from playing under this style and under Carlos, and I think it’s really helped me express myself and improve, so now all I have to do is keep going and keep working hard.”

Colwill also claims that his time in the Championship has improved his concentration.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“I’ve definitely learned a lot defensively, so being stronger and always staying concentrated because it can be a split second where you turn off and goal, your heads in your hands, and it’s annoying, it’s not a very nice feeling,” he continued.

Colwill has been compared to current Blues ace Reece James, which he enjoys.

“I wouldn’t get ahead of myself and compare myself to Reece James because you see what he does week in and week out, he’s a great player,” he said.

“But it’s nice, and I appreciate it, but it doesn’t mean much to me because they can compare me to anyone they want, but it’s up to me to work hard and put in the performances I need to help myself and the team out.”

“Because I can listen to everything and get all worked up, but then nothing will happen and it will all be for naught.”

Any player can be compared to or called Reece James, but at the end of the day, it’s up to me.”

Chelsea also failed to bring Emerson back from Lyon to help Thomas Tuchel’s injury crisis.

After Ben Chilwell was ruled out for the season, the Blues were desperate to bring in reinforcements on the left flank.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.