Due to a strange contract situation, Barcelona will not play highly-rated Yusuf Demir until February.

According to reports, Barcelona will not field wonderkid Yusuf Demir until February due to a contract dispute.

This season, the teen sensation is on loan at Barca from Rapid Vienna.

He’s made nine appearances for Xavi’s side so far, with his next set to result in an £8.5 million permanent transfer.

Barcelona is interested in signing the winger.

However, they will be unable to pay the £8.5 million fee in January.

Barcelona will wait until February to activate the deal, according to Sky Sports, so that the payment can be deducted from their summer budget.

Demir, who is 18 years old, will have to wait for the next six weeks.

He made 38 appearances for Rapid in his native Austria before joining Barca, scoring nine goals and forcing his way into the national team.

Despite his contract situation, Barca called him on for a four-minute cameo against Bayern Munich last week, despite the fact that they were already 3-0 down.

Barca, despite their dire financial situation, is attempting to plan transfer moves.

They’ve been linked with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland, and Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, and Christian Pulisic in recent days.

However, they are set to lose ex-Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, who is expected to retire from football tomorrow due to a heart condition.

