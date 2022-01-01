Due to a’medical emergency in the stands,’ the game between Watford and Tottenham has been halted, with physios from both clubs rushing into the crowd to assist.

Watford and Tottenham’s match has been called off due to a’medical emergency in the stands,’ with physios from both clubs rushing into the crowd to assist.

The match between Watford and Tottenham had to be called off after a fan collapsed in the stands.

With the score still 0-0 late in the second half, the incident occurred.

According to Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson, physios from both clubs rushed over to assist a home supporter in the Graham Taylor stand.

The fan was then escorted away, and Vicarage Road applauded them.

Due to the stoppage in play, eight minutes were added to the end of the 90-minute period.

Spurs took advantage, as Davinson Sanchez headed in a free-kick from Heung-min Son to give the visitors a 1-0 victory.

Another Watford fan collapsed during a home match against Chelsea just a few weeks ago.

There will be more to come…