Milos Raonic, a Canadian tennis player, will not compete in the 2022 Australian Open (AO) due to a heel injury suffered on Saturday.

The Australian Open announced on Twitter that Milos Raonic had withdrawn from the tournament due to an Achilles injury.

“Hope to see you back on the court soon, Milos Raonic,” the message continued.

Raonic, 30, is ranked 70th in men’s singles and reached the Wimbledon final in 2016, his best Grand Slam performance.

Many men’s and women’s tennis players, like Raonic, will miss the 2022 Australian Open.

Serena Williams of the United States, Bianca Andreescu of Canada, Karolina Pliskova and Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic, Jennifer Brady of the United States, and Natalia Vikhlyantseva of Russia have all announced that they will not compete in the Australian Open next month due to injury or other reasons.

Vikhlyantseva, 24, will not be able to compete in the AO in 2022 due to her vaccine decision.

She claims she was vaccinated with Sputnik V, a Russian-made vaccine that Australia does not recognize.

Meanwhile, Roger Federer, the Swiss veteran, will not compete in the 2022 Australian Open due to a knee injury.

The Australian Open, one of tennis’ four majors, will be held in January 2022.

Melbourne, Australia, 17-30.