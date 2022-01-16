Due to an injury, the Raiders will be without a key defensive player for their game against the Patriots.

The comeback effort of the Las Vegas Raiders has just gotten a little more difficult.

According to the team, linebacker Divine Deablo will not play again after suffering a concussion during the game.

The Raiders official handle tweeted, “Divine Deablo (concussion) has been ruled OUT.”

Raiders Lose Key Defensive Player To Injury vs. Bengals

Divine Deablo (concussion) has been ruled OUT. #LVvsCIN — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 15, 2022