Due to an injury, WWE superstar Sasha Banks has been ruled out for up to two months and will be unable to compete in the Royal Rumble.

SASHA BANKS will be unable to compete in the Royal Rumble after WWE revealed the extent of her injury.

On January 2, the popular grappler, 29, was injured at a live event in North Carolina.

During her match with Charlotte Flair at the show, the Boss was injured.

Following a backbreaker from The Queen, she is said to have landed awkwardly.

As a result of her injury, an audible was issued to proceed to the finish line sooner than planned.

Banks had to be carried backstage by referees, according to a number of fans in attendance who posted on social media.

She was not seen on Friday’s episode of SmackDown, and fans will have to wait much longer to see her again.

Unfortunately for the veteran, she will also be unable to compete in the Royal Rumble on January 29, which is one of the most important events on the WWE calendar.

“Sasha Banks suffered a foot injury Sunday evening at a WWE Live! event in Fayetteville, North Carolina,” according to a statement from WWE.

“After seeking emergency medical help, it was discovered that nothing had been broken.

Sasha had an MRI, which revealed that she has a bruised calcaneus bone.

“She’s recuperating at home and receiving physical therapy.”

She’ll be out of commission for 6 to 8 weeks.”

Meanwhile, WWE legends Nikki and Brie Bella have announced their return to the Women’s Royal Rumble in 2022.

The Bellas aren’t the only big names set to compete in the Royal Rumble.

Michelle McCool, Lita, Kelly Kelly, Mickie James, and Summer Rae have all confirmed their participation.