Due to climate change, Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards fears for the future of the Winter Olympics, with Beijing events using fake snow.

EDDIE ‘THE EAGLE’ EDWARDS is concerned about the Winter Olympics’ future due to climate change and rising costs.

The 24th Olympic Games have begun in Beijing, and they, like previous editions over the past 12 years, rely heavily on fake snow.

Rising temperatures are causing glaciers all over the world to melt and mountains to lose their powdery snow.

Former ski jumper Edwards, one of the most well-known names in British sport, believes that organizers will need to adapt quickly.

“Global warming will cause a lot of headaches in the future,” Edwards, 58, told SunSport.

“Will there be a Winter Olympics if there isn’t any snow in the future?”

“Ski jumping is fine because, on dry slopes, it can be as good a summer sport as it is a winter sport.

Summer was when we used to jump the most, and winter was when we used to jump the least.

“However, will we be able to do slalom or giant slalom without snow?”

“They’ve come a long way in terms of making snow-making machines that are very energy efficient.

“However, it continues to use power and electricity to make snow, which is bad for the environment.”

“Will the Winter Olympics still be around?” I often ponder.

The total cost of these Games is a closely guarded secret, but having them safely hosted in a Covid closed-loop will be invaluable to China’s image.

“I don’t know how much Beijing paid to host the Olympics, but they are one of the world’s wealthiest countries,” Edwards said.

“They’re able to afford it.”

But how many other countries can afford to spend £10 billion to £25 billion on a sporting event?

“The Olympics have gotten out of hand.”

More and more countries are claiming that they cannot afford to host an Olympic Games, whether in the summer or the winter.

That will continue to be a major issue in the future.”

Edwards soared like an Eagle when he finished last in both the 70m and 80m ski jump events in Calgary 34 years ago.

Some sneered at his achievements, claiming he didn’t deserve to compete in the Olympics.

Edwards, however, claims that his story was about “resilience, tenacity, and never giving up,” and that it was made into a blockbuster film in 2016.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve participated,” he said.

I’m astounded that anyone is still interested in me!

“It really captured the heart, spirit, and essence of my story in the film, and there’s…

