Due to coronavirus precautions, Bayern Munich will be unable to play in December.

At the club’s home stadium, matches against Barcelona, Mainz, and Wolfsburg will be played behind closed doors.

Bayern Munich announced on Friday that until the end of 2021, the German football powerhouse will play home matches without fans in the stands due to coronavirus precautions.

“The Champions League home matches of FC Bayern Munich against Barcelona (8 December) and 1.

The Bundesliga matches between FSV Mainz 05 (11 December) and VfL Wolfsburg (17 December) will be held behind closed doors at the Allianz Arena, according to the club, with all tickets canceled and refunded.

Bayern Munich announced on Friday that the Bavarian state government had approved strict anti-virus measures.

“This includes a spectator ban at large, cross-region sporting events in the Free State of Bavaria until the end of the year,” it continued.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), a German disease control agency, reported 74,352 new infections and 390 coronavirus-related deaths in the previous 24 hours.