Due to COVID-19 cases in Liverpool, the training center has been closed.

Because of COVID-19 cases, Liverpool has closed its training center.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Liverpool announced on Wednesday that the senior team training facility had been temporarily closed due to an increase in suspected COVID-19 cases.

The Reds issued a statement saying, “Liverpool Football Club can confirm the first-team training facilities at AXA Training Centre have been temporarily closed due to a rapidly growing number of suspected positive COVID-19 cases.”

According to the statement, the decision was made after consultations with the relevant health authority.

Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders was the most recent Reds player to test positive, according to the club.

Many Liverpool players and staff, in addition to Lijnders, were said to have contracted COVID-19.

Liverpool requested a postponement of their Carabao Cup match this week from the EFL (English Football League) on Tuesday due to health concerns.

The Carabao Cup semifinal pits Liverpool against Arsenal, with the first leg taking place on Thursday at London’s Emirates Stadium.