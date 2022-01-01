Due to European vaccine laws, Chelsea and Liverpool’s Champions League last-16 away matches could be moved to neutral venues.

Due to European vaccine laws, Chelsea and Liverpool’s Champions League last-16 away matches could be rescheduled.

The last-16 away games in the Champions League between Liverpool and Chelsea could be moved to neutral grounds.

After advancing from the group stage, the Reds and Blues will face Inter Milan and Lille, respectively.

According to the Mail, UEFA is hesitant to support the mandatory vaccination rules that the French and Italian governments are expected to implement.

As a result, the two Premier League clubs’ away trip may have to be rescheduled.

All professional and amateur athletes in France and Italy must have a COVID passport to enter a venue, according to new regulations set to take effect later this month.

Given some Premier League clubs’ low vaccination rates, this could have an impact on player availability, adding to the pressure already present due to the rising number of coronavirus cases and injuries.

At this time, UEFA does not appear to be interested in rewriting their rules to require vaccination.

As things stand, teams of 13 players, including a goalkeeper, will be expected to play all of their scheduled games.

Liverpool dominated the ‘group of death,’ winning against Atletico Madrid, Porto, and AC Milan.

The Merseysiders made history by becoming the first English team to win all six of their Champions League group stage games.

Chelsea, on the other hand, came in second place behind Juventus after a thrilling 3-3 draw at Zenit St Petersburg.

The Blues defeated both Zenit and Malmo to keep their European title.

