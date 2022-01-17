Due to injuries and Covid cases, Burnley has asked the Premier League to RESCHEDULE their match with Watford.

Due to injuries and Covid cases, Burnley has asked the Premier League to RESCHEDULE their match against Watford.

BURNLEY have applied to the Premier League to have their home match against Watford postponed.

Following a successful appeal to the league, the Clarets were able to cancel their planned match with Leicester on Sunday.

And now it’s possible that their relegation six-pointer against Watford will be rescheduled as well.

“Burnley Football Club can confirm it has applied to the Premier League for the postponement of Tuesday night’s home match against Watford,” the club said in a statement.

“Due to a high number of injuries and Covid-19 cases within the squad, the decision to submit the application was made reluctantly.”

“The Premier League Board will meet later today to review the application and communicate its decision to both clubs.”

Burnley named only seven players on the bench for their most recent match, an FA Cup defeat to Huddersfield Town, four of whom were academy players.

Chris Wood, who started that game, has since moved to Newcastle for £25 million, leaving Sean Dyche with few attacking options.

Arsenal’s trip to North London rivals Tottenham was also canceled after a postponement request was approved.

