Due to injuries to Wilson and Saint-Maximin, Eddie Howe admits that Newcastle’s match against Everton may be postponed.

Newcastle are on the verge of having only 13 fit outfield players available for Thursday’s match after key players were injured against Manchester United.

As he bemoaned his side’s luck against Manchester United, Eddie Howe said Newcastle United’s game against Everton is “dangerously close” to becoming another victim of the Covid Christmas fixture crunch.

Newcastle, who have only one win this season, are still in the relegation zone despite being excellent for long periods before Edison Cavani’s late equalizer.

Given their selection problems, Newcastle’s performance was all the more impressive.

As injuries and Covid cases swept through camp, he named two goalkeepers to the bench.

As his side shone in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United, Ciaran Clark, Karl Darlow, Matt Ritchie, and Joe Willock were all absent – and Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin both departed with injuries.

Newcastle would be “dangerously close” to exceeding the Premier League’s 13 outfield player limit before a game is called off, according to Howe.

“We’ll try to get the game started,” he said later.

Counting the bodies is a simple process, but we only need to count the cost of tonight.

After tonight, we’ll have to count the dead.”

Howe wouldn’t say who was infected with COVID, but he did say that the virus was ‘in the camp,’ and that two key players had suffered worrying injuries.

“Callum’s injury doesn’t appear to be serious,” he admitted.

“I’m not sure how serious the injury is, but the way he went down, I was afraid for his safety.”

He thought he’d been kicked, so he tried to get up and run away, but he wasn’t successful.

Allan Saint-Maximin doesn’t appear to be in as much pain, but he does have an injury.”

Newcastle may be hoping that the Everton game is kept on despite their reduced numbers, given their recent improvement.

Newcastle looked a lot better after Joelinton was converted to a number six and put in a performance that Jamie Carragher described as “as good as any Premier League midfielder.”

Howe was dissatisfied with the outcome but ecstatic with his team’s effort.

“We’ve never played better since I’ve been here.”

What I’ve seen here has inspired me.

It’s excruciatingly frustrating not to win.

