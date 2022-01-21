Due to Manchester United and Newcastle United’s interest in Amadou Haidara, RB Leipzig may be forced to sell him for £46 million.

Due to interest from Manchester United and Newcastle, RB Leipzig may be forced to sell Amadou Haidara for £46 million.

The Mali international, who is 23 years old, has been linked with a summer transfer to the Premier League.

However, according to Sky Deutschland, he could be sold before the end of the month, as Leipzig will find it difficult to turn down a substantial offer for the midfielder.

“I think it gets interesting with everything from £46 million upwards,” said journalist Phillip Hinze of Haidara.

“From the perspective of the RB, it becomes indecent at some point, and you’re almost forced to accept that.”

“But, because he’s a key anchor in midfield, Haidara will be kept in Leipzig at least until the summer.”

Haidara’s contract includes a £33 million release clause, but it won’t kick in until the end of next season.

SportBild reported earlier this week that the Leipzig midfielder is at the top of Ralf Rangnick’s transfer wishlist at Manchester United.

The current Red Devils manager was the Bundesliga club’s manager in 2015-16 and again in 2018-19.

In December 2018, he was present at the club when they signed Haidara.

And this could be crucial in allowing Manchester United to leapfrog Newcastle in the race to sign him.

The 23-year-old has previously stated that he would relish the chance to play for United at Old Trafford.

“I like Manchester United very much and watch as many games as possible,” he told Bild in 2019.

“I’ve always wanted to play there.”

Maidara is currently in Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations, representing Mali.

And he’s had a good time so far at the international tournament, scoring in their 2-0 win over Mauritania in their final group game.

Mali has won their group and will play Equatorial Guinea on Wednesday in the last 16.

