Due to rising energy costs, Morrisons, Aldi, and Tesco will have to raise prices for bathroom essentials.

Bathroom essentials have had to be increased in price by supermarkets such as Morrisons, Aldi, and Tesco, with Wilko also said to be affected by Accrol, one of the UK’s largest toilet roll and kitchen towel suppliers, raising their prices.

Since October 2021, the supplier has “experienced additional inflationary pressure on input costs, including pulp prices, supply chain costs, and most importantly energy costs,” according to the company.

As a result, energy price increases will have a “significantly negative impact” on margins.

“In the period since the company’s last trading update on October 20, 2021, the group has experienced further inflationary pressure on input costs, including pulp prices, supply chain costs, and most significantly energy costs,” the company said in a statement to the London Stock Exchange.

“In light of these cost increases, the group has implemented additional cost efficiencies and has engaged with all of its customers successfully securing substantial price increases, over and above those secured in mid-2021, and as a result, the board was confident in meeting its revised expectations for FY22,” the company said.

“However, the company has recently been hit with unavoidable surcharges to parent reel prices relating to exceptional energy price increases, which will have a significant impact on margins.”

The management team has successfully managed inflationary pressures in the past, and the board is confident that this is a timing issue, and that future cost increases, including these recent surcharges, will be passed on to Accrol’s customers successfully.

“The underlying business is healthy, and the board of directors is optimistic about the group’s medium-term prospects.”

“Despite ongoing supply chain disruption, particularly at ports around the world and specifically in the UK, the business continues to manage customer supply well, having secured and maintained additional stocks in paper and finished goods,” says the company.

The fiscal year of the company will end on April 30, 2022.