Due to self-isolation rules, Chris Silverwood will be replaced by Graham Thorpe in the fourth Test.

Because of self-isolation rules, Chris Silverwood will be replaced in the fourth Test by Graham Thorpe.

England’s coach, who is under fire after losing the Ashes in record time, will be barred from working with players until after the series’ fourth Test.

After a member of his family became the seventh positive Covid case in the touring party in Melbourne, England coach Chris Silverwood will miss the fourth Ashes Test next week in Sydney.

Since England’s thrashing at the MCG earlier this week, which gave Australia an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series, Silverwood has been under a lot of pressure.

However, his tour has taken a turn for the worse after one of his family members was diagnosed with Covid during the most recent round of testing.

As a close contact, he must now isolate for ten days.

Six cases – three coaches and three family members – were discovered in the England camp on the second day of the fourth Test, causing the game to be postponed.

Bowling coach Jon Lewis, spin bowling coach Jeetan Patel, and strength and conditioning coach Darren Veness are among them.

So far, no players have been affected, and the Sydney Test will go ahead as planned following a fourth round of testing in as many days on Thursday in Melbourne.

Graham Thorpe, Silverwood’s assistant, is expected to lead the team in Sydney pending the results of the final round of tests.

Silverwood is expected to play in the fifth and final Test, which will begin on January 14 in Hobart.

“Following the most recent round of PCR tests administered to the England Men’s touring party on Wednesday 29 December, one family member has tested positive,” according to an England statement.

“As a result of the positive test, England Men’s Head Coach Chris Silverwood, along with his family, will be forced to isolate for 10 days in Melbourne and will miss the fourth Ashes Test, which is set to begin on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.”

“Today [Thursday], a fourth round of PCR tests will be given.

“Since a PCR testing regime was implemented on Monday, December 27, the touring party has recorded seven positive cases – three support staff and four family members.”

“Both England and Australia are scheduled to fly to Sydney on Friday morning on a chartered flight.”

