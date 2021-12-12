Due to the coronavirus pandemic in Japan, the Grand Prix of Figure Skating final has been postponed.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Grand Prix of Figure Skating final in Japan has been postponed.

The final scheduled for September 9-12 in Osaka will not take place as planned.

Because of nationwide coronavirus restrictions, the final of the 2021 Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Japan has been postponed to Thursday.

“The ISU (International Skating Union) has been informed by the Japan Skating Federation (JSF) that the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final 2021, which was scheduled to take place in Osaka (JPN) from December 9 to 12, 2021, will not be held as planned,” the international skating body said in a statement.

Travel restrictions imposed by the pandemic, quarantine requirements, and safety concerns in Japan, according to the report, posed a challenge to the country.

The JSF and the local organizing committee gave it their all, but the final could not be held as planned.

“The ISU regrets that hosting the event in Osaka in December is no longer possible.”

The ISU will consider whether the event should be postponed to the end of the season and will make a decision as soon as possible,” it said, thanking the JSF for their efforts.

Because of COVID-19, the 2020 Beijing final was postponed and then canceled.