Due to Toblerone kerbs in Abu Dhabi, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are at risk of dangerous tyre blowouts in the F1 season finale.

Because of the Toblerone kerbs in Abu Dhabi, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are at risk of dangerous tyre blowouts in the F1 season finale.

Some sections of the track have been reprofiled to create new sweeping bends, which will hopefully lead to more overtaking.

Teams, on the other hand, were taken aback by the new kerbs, which were unexpectedly harsh.

It follows a string of blowouts at the Qatar Grand Prix, which featured raised kerbs all over the track.

Following those failures, Pirelli conducted a thorough investigation and concluded that the failures were caused by drivers running over the red and white markings.

Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi of Williams, and Lando Norris of McLaren all suffered punctures on their front left tyres at Losail.

“The origin of the problem, based on the findings obtained thus far, is primarily due to the amount of time these tyres were run on the kerbs, at high speed and with considerable lateral and vertical loads,” Pirelli said in a statement at the Saudi Grand Prix.

The final showdown in arguably the greatest title battle in Formula One history will take place in Abu Dhabi.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are tied for first place in the drivers’ standings heading into the final Grand Prix of the season.

Last summer, the rivalry between the two star drivers reached a fever pitch at the British Grand Prix.

At Silverstone, the two F1 stars collided when the British hero tagged the rear right of the Dutchman’s car, sending him hurtling into the barriers at 180mph.

After colliding with the Mercedes driver earlier this month in Saudi Arabia, Verstappen was given a 10-second penalty.