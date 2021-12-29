Duke Makes a Decision Regarding Saturday’s Notre Dame Game

Duke Makes a Decision About Notre Dame Game On Saturday

Due to COVID-19 protocols, Duke basketball’s road game at Notre Dame on Saturday has been postponed, as expected.

Because several members of the Duke program reportedly tested positive, the Blue Devils’ ACC road game against Clemson, which was scheduled for today, was canceled.

There was optimism that the game against the Fighting Irish could be played this weekend after the ACC announced a new quarantine timeline for positive cases in conjunction with updated CDC guidelines.

It will have to be rescheduled for a later date instead.

