Duncan Ferguson buys beer for Everton supporters after putting money behind the bar in local pubs ahead of the match against Aston Villa.

Duncan Ferguson buys beer for Everton supporters after leaving money at local pubs ahead of the Aston Villa match.

Prior to his second stint as caretaker manager, DUNCAN FERGUSON reportedly gave Everton supporters a free pint.

The legendary former Toffees striker, 50, has temporarily assumed command of his beloved club and will face Aston Villa this afternoon.

And he’s reportedly prepared a round for fans ahead of the match after taking over in the dugout from the sacked Rafa Benitez, with the Blues currently 16th in the Premier League.

Big Dunc added to Everton legend by placing money behind the bar of several pubs near Goodison Park and instructing staff to inform fans heading for a pre-match pint that their first pint was on him.

Ferguson allegedly called the pubs ahead of the game, according to BT Sport, and a number of people who took advantage of the kind gesture in both The Brick and The Winslow Hotel confirmed it on social media.

“MASSIVE BIG Thanks to the legend that is Duncan Ferguson (hashtag)BigDunc (hashtag)everton for buying all our customers their first drink this morning,” the Winslow Hotel tweeted.

That’s a measure of the man, an incredible generous gesture.”

Ferguson’s previous caretaker spell began in December 2019 with a thrilling win over Chelsea.

And he urged his Everton players to show the same tenacity when they face Aston Villa, which is led by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

“They [Everton players] should give everything,” he said before the game.

They should try to kill themselves.

“Every game, they should roll up their sleeves and fight for the club.”

“Imagine asking a fan to put on a shirt and walk onto the field. What would they do?”

“I believe in the players and the team and believe they can win every game, and Saturday will be no exception.”

“We have a lot of great players in there, and I am confident they will step up.”

