Duncan Ferguson could be in line for a full-time Everton job, while Roberto Martinez is considering a return to the Premier League.

Rafa Benitez’s departure from Everton seemed inevitable in the end, but the manager always claimed he needed ‘time.’

At Goodison Park, Rafa Benitez’s mantra was always patience.

Everton’s problems, according to Benitez and his close advisers, were built over five years, with a dressing room put together by a succession of coaches with very different goals and beliefs, a bloated wage bill, and a culture of underachievement.

So, why do you think he’ll be able to figure them out in five months?

His assessment of the Toffees’ problems, such as the club’s injury problems and muddled transfer policy – which led to the departure of Marcel Brands and a reform of the club’s medical and sports science departments – had a grain of truth to it.

However, Benitez’s unwavering faith in his methods contrasted sharply with a string of results that would have sufficed for any manager, let alone one who was appointed with such a small bank account to begin with.

The Everton boardroom was divided over his appointment, but Farhad Moshiri was won over by Benitez’s detailed plan to resolve the club’s problems.

The fact that the club was dangerously close to relegation meant that even Moshiri, Benitez’s last remaining defender, lost faith this weekend.

Everton are reportedly considering Duncan Ferguson on an interim basis as they consider their options, with Roberto Martinez heavily favoured by some Everton board members. I can reveal that he would be open to a return to the Premier League, despite the World Cup looming at the end of the year.

Given his work at Derby, Wayne Rooney is an intriguing option, while Graham Potter is the most compelling option.

However, his work in Brighton may put him in the running for bigger roles in the future.

Ferguson’s friends believe that, given his length of service at Everton, he will push for the chance to do the job on a long-term basis.

Unlike his predecessor, he will undoubtedly bring the fans together.

Benitez could have walked out on Everton and joined the Saudi-backed project at Newcastle in the autumn if he had been so inclined.

Benitez’s name was indelible ink on every business plan at St James’ Park.

