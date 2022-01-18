Duncan Ferguson has been named Everton’s caretaker manager as the club continues to look for a replacement for Rafa Benitez, who could include Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard.

Everton’s caretaker manager has been named DUNCAN FERGUSON.

Following Rafael Benitez’s dismissal, the club confirmed that the Scot will be in charge of the Toffees’ upcoming matches.

After a 2-1 loss to Norwich on Saturday, Everton sacked Benitez, who had only five wins in 19 Premier League games under his belt.

Ferguson takes over as caretaker manager for the second time, having previously held the position in December 2019.

One of his four games in charge, a 3-1 victory over Chelsea, was won by the former Everton striker.

There will be more to come…

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.