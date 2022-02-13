During a 1-1 draw with Southampton, Cristiano Ronaldo appears to SPIT on a Manchester United teammate.

During the 1-1 draw with Southampton, Cristiano Ronaldo appears to accidentally SPIT on a Manchester United teammate.

During Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Southampton, ANTHONY ELANGA appears to have been the unintended target of a gobby Cristiano Ronaldo.

Footage from the Old Trafford match appears to show the Portugal superstar spitting on his young teammate.

Is it possible that Ronaldo spilt on Elanga? pic.twitter.comSWab01mcK6

The United striker did not commit the act on purpose, according to reports.

However, he appears to launch his phlegm onto Elanga’s back as he turns to clear his throat at full-time.

The 19-year-old Swede appeared unconcerned as he politely applauded fans at the final whistle.

At the Theatre of Dreams, Elanga was brought in as a late replacement for Scott McTominay.

But he didn’t have much of an impact as the Red Devils coughed and spluttered their way to yet another disappointing draw.

On another frustrating afternoon for United manager Ralf Rangnick, United managed to turn three points into one.

Before halftime, Jadon Sancho scored a close-range goal for the hosts.

Che Adams equalized in the 48th minute for Southampton, making it a game of two halves once more.

It could have been even worse, as Maguire went unpunished when he tripped and trod on Armando Broja’s calf late in the game.

When Ronaldo went through on goal, Romain Perraud blocked his effort on the goal-line, denying him a brilliant chance to break his scoring drought.

Rangnick’s side blew a lead to draw 1-1 for the THIRD game in a row, and they’ll be lucky to finish in the Europa League spots, let alone the top four, if they keep going like this.

“These Manchester United players do not want to do the ugly side of the game,” Scholes said.

“That team has a lot of good players – you could name them all.”

“However, talent necessitates hard work as well.

“I feel sorry for the manager because he is clearly trying his hardest to prepare his team to play against this type of team [Southampton], but they are either not listening, unable to do so, or unwilling to do so.”

