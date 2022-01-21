During a drunken brawl, an ex-Nottingham Forest star head-butted and punched an Uber driver.

During a drunken brawl, the former Nottingham Forest player head-butted and punched an Uber driver.

During a drunken scuffle at a petrol station, an ex-Nottingham Forest player head-butted and punched an Uber driver.

On May 10, 2019, former footballer Gregor Robertson, 37, assaulted the driver in Central London after lashing out at his vehicle.

Mohammed Ahmed, an Uber driver on Marylebone Road, was forced to swerve after noticing Robertson staggering down the middle of the road.

The ex-player, who played for Scotland at U21 level, then kicked out at the side of the cab as it passed him, according to the court.

Robertson followed Mr Ahmed onto the forecourt of a nearby Shell garage to see if the vehicle had sustained any damage.

When confronted about the former left-back striking his car, Robertson threatened, “I’ll hit you next.”

He then confronted his assailant, headbutting him on the nose and pummeling him with more blows to the face.

Robertson then punched his friend in the face as he attempted to drag him away from the driver, but his pal was able to restrain him.

After the two-minute attack captured on CCTV, he continued to scream abuse and threaten Mr Ahmed before fleeing in the direction of Baker Street Tube station.

The Shell garage staff alerted police, who arrived quickly on the scene and spotted Robertson, who was “very drunk.”

Before attempting to flee again, an officer approached him and said, “Hello sir, I need to speak with you.”

“He was pursued, but only for a short time.”

He was found to be extremely inebriated and unable to walk, so he fell over while running,” said prosecutor Ivan Clarke.

“Blood was dripping from his hands, and there was blood on his jacket and face.”

Mr Ahmed was taken to the hospital with a suspected fracture, swelling, and injuries to his nose.

His injuries took three weeks to heal, during which time he was “in considerable discomfort” and “relationships with his family were strained,” according to Mr Clerk.

When the Uber driver was unable to work due to the assault, he lost money and developed anxiety, which was exacerbated by the fact that his job requires him to pick up people late at night.

Robertson fought for 18 months with a not guilty plea before admitting to assault causing actual bodily harm on the day of his trial.

Defending attorney Tessa Shroff stated that he feels “absolute remorse” for his drunken outburst and that the incident was “out of character.”

The former left-back is now a Times columnist who writes about clubs from all over the world…

