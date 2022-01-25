During a heated exchange with Rafael Nadal, Denis Shapovalov accuses umpires of being ‘corrupt.’

Physically, the former world No. 1 was struggling, but his deliberate style of play irritated the young Canadian.

Denis Shapovalov lost his cool in the sweltering Melbourne heat as Rafael Nadal’s blistering pace caused him to accuse the chair umpires of corruption.

Shapovalov had advanced to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the first time after defeating Alexander Zverev, but he lost the first set to Nadal in just 40 minutes.

Shapovalov grew frustrated with the 20-time grand slam champion’s deliberate approach to the game as the temperature rose above 30 degrees and the sun beat down on the Rod Laver Arena.

At the start of the second set, Shapovalov told umpire Carlos Bernardes, “You started the clock so long ago and he’s still not ready to play.”

“He isn’t ready to play!” exclaims the narrator.

When Bernardes was told he wasn’t ready to play, he responded, “What do you mean I’m not ready to play?”

“Are you kidding me? You’re all corrupt, you’re all corrupt,” says the narrator.

Bernardes appeared to brush off the remark, but it erupted again just one game later, despite the fact that Shapovalov appeared to be in error.

As Nadal prepared to serve, the Canadian threw his hands up in frustration, but the shot clock had only seven seconds left.

Both players approached the net for a brief conversation before play resumed, as Shapovalov sought to break some of the momentum that was working against him.

It was in vain, as Nadal won the second set as well, albeit in over an hour, leaving Shapovalov with the task of doing something only two players in history have ever done: come back from two sets to love down and defeat Nadal.

Shapovalov broke Nadal’s serve at the 15th time of asking to win the third set 6-4, and he repeated the feat in the fourth set.

Before leaving the court for a “medical examination” ahead of the fifth set, his opponent was struggling physically as well, asking the doctor for medication for what appeared to be a stomach problem.

