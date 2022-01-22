During a New York Knicks game, a basketball fan gets two girls to kiss him, then each other.

During a New York Knicks game, a basketball fan managed to get two girls to kiss him and then each other, causing the crowd to erupt.

After falling behind 81-57 in the third quarter, the Knicks decided to use the famous Kiss Cam.

With the Knicks down 81-57 after three quarters, it’s time to bring out the Kiss Cam. pic.twitter.comC2bWnKk2YE

In most cases, couples will be projected onto the big screen to kiss in order to entertain the audience.

And things got awkward when one man managed to get two girls to kiss him on both cheeks at the same time.

The fan then orchestrated the girls kissing each other, which enraged the audience.

“Not even courtside seats, what is this guy doing that I’m not doing?” one fan joked on Twitter.

“The man we all want to be rn,” said another.

The Kiss Cam also sparked speculation about the trio’s connection.

“I have a lot of questions,” one viewer added.

Is my man going on a double date with two sisters or what?”

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

The Knicks’ fortunes were not changed by the lighthearted pastime session, as they were defeated 91-102 by the New Orleans Pelicans.

The fourth quarter, however, was won by the Knicks.

Next up for the New York Knicks is the Los Angeles Clippers.