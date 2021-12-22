During a tantrum, a toddler’s hilarious’strong’ Scottish accent goes viral.

During a tantrum, a toddler goes viral for his amusing “strong” Scottish accent.

Melissa McGilvary, 31, offered her adorable two-year-old Ava McGilvary a biscuit to help her relax – and received an unexpected response.

The reaction of a Hamilton toddler to a biscuit during a tantrum has left social media in stitches.

Since she threw a wobbly on TikTok, tiny Ava McGilvary has become a viral TikTok sensation.

According to the Daily Record, the video shows the two-year-old crying next to the couch in her home while her mother, Melissa O’Brien, 31, tries to comfort and calm her.

“Ava, do you want a biscuit?” the mother finally asks, and the tot responds “aye” without missing a beat.

Megan O’Brien, Ava’s aunt, says the feisty Ava, who just turned three, has always known her own mind.

“She’s a wee character,” she told the Record.

She’s insane, but she’s also hilarious.

Normally, she would respond with ‘yes’ or ‘no,’ but her father had been saying ‘aye’ around the house, and she had picked it up.

It was hilarious when she said it in the middle of a minor meltdown.

“I’m not sure why she was crying in the first place, but she had worked herself up and was refusing to calm down no matter what Melissa said – until she offered her a biscuit.”

People have dubbed Ava “the most Scottish baby ever” after watching the hilarious exchange over 700,000 times.

“That was a powerful ” aye ” love it,” another person said.

If someone offers me food in the next three weeks, I will stockpile it.”

“OMG that’s hysterical x ps she’s soooooo beautiful,” another added.

Another said, “Aw ma god, I’m screamin.”

“She says “aye” like a full-grown woman, and I can’t understand it,” a fourth said.

“I’ve lived in Scotland for 18 years and she has a stronger accent than me,” a fifth person said.