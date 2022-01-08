During a tense FA Cup match, Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise was hit by a bottle before taunting Millwall fans.

In the second half, the 20-year-old upped his game to help Palace win.

After a Jack Butland blunder, Benik Afobe scored into an empty net to put Palace ahead early in the first half.

However, the team was energised by Patrick Vieira’s motivational half-time speech.

Straight from the kick-off, Olise drew Palace level, cutting in from the right flank and firing a shot in off the inside of the far post.

Minutes later, the Frenchman hit the same post again.

Olise then put Palace ahead for the first time on Saturday with a pinpoint cross that found Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Olise went over to take a corner minutes after setting up Palace’s second goal, but was confronted by Millwall fans.

The young starlet was pelted with a bottle, and she responded by taunting the onlookers.

“Tears in my eyes, what a guy,” one Palace supporter wrote on Twitter in response to the incident.

“And the commentators told him he needed to be more professional,” another added.

A flare was also thrown onto the pitch, resulting in a play stoppage.

The 2-1 derby victory comes ahead of Palace’s Premier League match against Brighton.

Palace hasn’t lost to Brighton since March of this year.