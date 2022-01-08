During a tense FA Cup match, Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise was hit by a bottle before taunting Millwall fans.
During Crystal Palace’s FA Cup match against Millwall, MICHAEL OLISE was struck by a bottle.
In the second half, the 20-year-old upped his game to help Palace win.
After a Jack Butland blunder, Benik Afobe scored into an empty net to put Palace ahead early in the first half.
However, the team was energised by Patrick Vieira’s motivational half-time speech.
Straight from the kick-off, Olise drew Palace level, cutting in from the right flank and firing a shot in off the inside of the far post.
Minutes later, the Frenchman hit the same post again.
Olise then put Palace ahead for the first time on Saturday with a pinpoint cross that found Jean-Philippe Mateta.
Olise went over to take a corner minutes after setting up Palace’s second goal, but was confronted by Millwall fans.
The young starlet was pelted with a bottle, and she responded by taunting the onlookers.
“Tears in my eyes, what a guy,” one Palace supporter wrote on Twitter in response to the incident.
“And the commentators told him he needed to be more professional,” another added.
A flare was also thrown onto the pitch, resulting in a play stoppage.
The 2-1 derby victory comes ahead of Palace’s Premier League match against Brighton.
Palace hasn’t lost to Brighton since March of this year.