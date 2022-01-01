During a vacation in Marbella, Erling Haaland tells fans, “I will play here in Spain,” in a major transfer blow to Manchester United and Manchester City.

While on vacation in Marbella, ERLING HAALAND allegedly told fans, “I will play here in Spain.”

Both Manchester City and Manchester United, who have been tracking the 22-year-old for some time, will be disappointed by the reports.

When Haaland decides to leave Borussia Dortmund, he is said to have a £64 million release clause, but he appears to have his heart set on a move to Spain.

‘I will play here in Spain,’ Haaland told starstruck fans while on vacation in Marbella, according to AS.

According to his agent Mino Raiola, the Norwegian forward owns a home in Spain.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are both interested in Haaland, and the superstar’s latest reported statement will be music to their ears.

After the loss of Lionel Messi, Barcelona is considering a rebuild.

To bolster their attacking ranks, the Catalan giants have already signed Spain’s Ferran Torres.

And Haaland, with the help of Ansu Fati and Torres, could be the ideal man to lead the charge.

Real, on the other hand, is confident that they can sign both Haaland and Mbappe.

Real’s strong relationship with Dortmund, according to Marca, will aid them in acquiring Haaland.

