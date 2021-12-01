During Amazon Prime’s live coverage of the Norwich draw, see an unlucky Newcastle fan get kicked in the face by a ball in the stands.

During Amazon Prime’s live coverage of the Norwich draw, watch an unlucky Newcastle fan get kicked in the face by a ball in the stands.

In the build-up to Newcastle’s game against Norwich at St James’ Park on Tuesday, an unlucky Newcastle fan was hit in the face with a football.

When a shot cannoned off his head, the fan was minding his own business.

Watch the Newcastle supporter in the hat here: https://twitter.com/sZNsEe5DZU

As the ball flew off in a different direction, his fellow fans flinched, but the fan styled it out.

“Took it like an absolute champ to be fair,” a football fan wrote on Reddit.

“At this point, Geordies are so immune to emotional pain that it’s seeping into the physical,” said another.

After his solid headed clearance, a Newcastle fan even suggested they’sign him up.’

“You can say whatever you want about him, but you can’t teach that,” they said.

Perfect header, all the way back to the source.

“Please register him.”

The shot was fired by a Norwich player, but the Magpies were unable to avenge the fan.

Despite playing with ten men for much of the game, Newcastle took the lead through Callum Wilson.

However, Teemu Pukki equalized for the visitors, preserving Dean Smith’s unbeaten start.

Under Smith, the Canaries have taken eight points in their last four games.

And the point made yesterday will come in handy.

Norwich City are currently in 18th place in the Premier League, three points ahead of Tuesday’s opponents Newcastle and one point ahead of Burnley.

Newcastle’s failure to win may make it difficult for them to win until the New Year.

Next up for Eddie Howe’s team is a match against Burnley, who are also in relegation trouble.

The rest of December, however, will be spent facing Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Everton.

