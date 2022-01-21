During Arsenal’s Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool, a furious Aaron Ramsdale snubs a handshake with a pitch invader.

During Arsenal’s Carabao Cup loss to Liverpool, a furious Aaron Ramsdale refuses to shake hands with a pitch invader.

During Arsenal’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool at the Emirates, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale refused to shake hands with a pitch invader.

The Gunners faced the Reds in the second leg and lost 2-0, denying them a place in the final at Wembley against Chelsea. Diogo Jota scored a brace.

During the second half of the match, an opportunistic fan jumped the barricade and entered the pitch.

The pitch invader lunged for the ball, but it was intercepted by an enraged Ramsdale, who grabbed it just in time.

The young supporter then attempted to shake hands with the England international, but the north Londoners’ shot-stopper ignored him completely.

The fans in the stands erupted in applause when the obnoxious pitch invader was tackled to the ground by stewards, who carried him away out of sight.

In recent months, football has seen an increase in the number of fans invading the pitch, and this was just another example.

Arsenal were given a brief reprieve by the incident, but they were still eliminated, and manager Mikel Arteta admitted they were “really disappointed” with the result.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“We’re really disappointed not to be in the final,” Arteta said, “but we played against a top team.”

“We had big moments in both the first and second halves.

It’s up to you to score once you’ve got those.

“With a little luck, they scored the first time they went through our press.”

“They’re in front of goal with one pass, and once they’re there, they put the game out of reach.”

“We had some good moments and some good situations, but we needed to score in those situations.”

We need to score goals to advance, or we’ll be eliminated.”

Read our Football news live blog for the most up-to-date rumors, gossip, and completed transactions.