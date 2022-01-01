During Arsenal’s loss to City, Albert Stuivenberg addresses AirPods’ nickname and reveals his ‘indirect line’ to Arteta.

During Arsenal’s 2-1 loss to Manchester City, assistant manager Albert Stuivenberg revealed he had an ‘indirect line’ with manager Mikel Arteta.

After Arteta tested positive for coronavirus, the Dutchman, 51, took charge of the match against the Citizens at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

In North London, the Gunners were unlucky not to beat Pep Guardiola’s side after Riyad Mahrez scored a controversial penalty before Rodri poked home at the death.

Stuivenberg, dubbed ‘AirPod Albert’ for his use of Apple wireless headphones on the sidelines, was unable to use them against City.

Instead, at the Emirates, young Spanish coach Carlos Cuesta was seen wearing AirPods to stay in touch with Arteta.

Cuesta was photographed on the touchline with his headphones in his ears, speaking with Stuivenberg.

And in his post-match press conference, Stuivenberg talked about his moniker, revealing that he still communicates with Arteta.

“No, there was no direct line with Mikel during the game,” he said when asked if he was in direct contact with the former Arsenal captain during the game. “We are always in contact with each other.”

“I believe I’m known for the AirPods, so we’re usually in contact with someone from upstairs, or in this case, from afar.”

“It was the same for the Norwich game, where we had contact with people who weren’t involved in the stadium.”

“It’s not a direct line, but it’s an indirect line with Mikel, and he’s been in touch at halftime, before the game, and after the game because he needs to be involved.”

“In that case, we don’t do anything different; the only difference is that Mikel isn’t physically present.”

Stuivenberg then addressed three key incidents from the game, all of which favored City.

In the first half, Martin Odegaard was denied a clear penalty, before Bernardo Silva was awarded a penalty and Gabriel was sent off in the 59th minute.

“Well, I’m disappointed that we didn’t end up with three points in this game,” the ex-Genk manager said.

“That’s the most frustrating part, but we’re also extremely proud of the players’ performance.”

Of course, there were a few moments in the game that I believe determined the outcome.

“You had the first incident with Odegaard in the first half, which I believe is a clear penalty, but at the very least a moment for the referee to check, and then it happened in the second half for their penalty, which…

