During Aston Villa’s match against Everton, a bottle hit Matty Cash and Lucas Digne.

Before appearing to be struck by a bottle thrown from the crowd, the pair were celebrating Emi Buendia’s first-half opener.

The celebrations for Aston Villa after taking the lead against Everton at Goodison Park were cut short when Matty Cash and Lucas Digne appeared to be struck by an object thrown from the crowd.

On the stroke of half-time, Emi Buendia gave the visitors the lead, expertly glancing former Everton defender Digne’s corner past Jordan Pickford.

Both Cash and Digne were seen clutching their heads in pain on the floor after the Villa players ran towards the corner-taker to celebrate in front of the Everton supporters.

Initially, it appeared that the two had collided heads during the celebrations, but replays revealed that they had been struck by a full bottle thrown through the air by the crowd.

At halftime, BT Sport pundit Jermaine Jenas said, “It’s becoming too common in the Premier League now.”

“It’s revolting.”

Look at the state of that. We’ve returned to the dark ages of football, when bottles and coins were thrown onto the pitch.

“This has to come to an end.

For people behaving in this manner, serious punishments should be handed out to all of the clubs.

“This isn’t just happening at Everton Football Club; it’s happening all over the place this season, and they need to put a stop to it right away.”

Whatever they are, there must be consequences to prevent this from occurring again.”

Following a squabble with former manager Rafa Benitez, Digne left Everton for Aston Villa in a £23 million deal earlier this month.

Burnley defender Matt Lowton was hit by a projectile during his team’s 3-1 defeat to Leeds at Elland Road on January 2, and the Football Association is already investigating.

