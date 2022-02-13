During Birmingham fans’ bizarre tennis ball protest, a ballboy walks onto the pitch and stops a Luton attack.

During Birmingham fans’ bizarre tennis ball protest, a ballboy walks on the pitch and stops a Luton attack.

A ballboy strolled onto the pitch and stopped play at St Andrews, stopping LUTON in their tracks during a promising attack.

To protest the club’s owners, Birmingham fans threw tennis balls onto the pitch.

Elijah Adebayo, a forward for Luton, brought the ball down inside the Brum defender’s box before twisting and turning him.

A hooded ballboy paused for a brief moment before casually walking across the field of play.

As the referee called a halt to the game, the assistant knelt to pick up the tennis ball and toss it back into the crowd.

Blues fans have been protesting vehemently against the club’s parent company, Birmingham Sports Holdings Ltd ‘BSHL’, based in Hong Kong.

Juninho Bacuna, Lyle Taylor, and Onel Hernandez scored for Birmingham, who went on to win the game 3-0.

City, who are currently in seventeenth place in the Championship, scored a big win.

The Birmingham Mail spoke to boss Lee Bowyer about the tennis ball protest and how his team came out fighting afterward.

“I’m not sure,” he said, “but I do know that Gary Gardner, captain, got us going.”

“I thought our fans were fantastic; we’re all going home happy, and three new signings have all scored.”

Protests in the past have aimed to persuade BSHL to sell its assets.

Fans set off flares outside the stadium before their 2-1 victory over Barnsley last month.