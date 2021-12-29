During Chelsea’s match against Brighton, watch Antonio Rudiger avoid a red card for a lunging tackle on Tariq Lamptey.

During Chelsea’s match against Brighton, Antonio Rudiger avoided a red card for a lunging tackle on Tariq Lamptey.

For a lunging tackle on Tariq Lamptey, Antonio Rudiger narrowly avoided a red card.

During Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Brighton on Wednesday, the incident took place.

At Stamford Bridge, Romelu Lukaku’s header appeared to have secured a crucial victory for the Blues.

Danny Welbeck, who came off the bench to score a late equaliser for the Seagulls, had the final say.

The game, however, was overshadowed by an unpleasant incident involving Chelsea fan favorite Rudiger.

When Brighton winger Tariq Lamptey launched one of his lightning-quick runs down the touchline, the out-of-contract defender, 28, had to react quickly.

Following his victory over Marcos Alonso, the former Chelsea academy starlet appeared to be on his way to scoring.

Rudiger, on the other hand, had other plans as he stormed in from his vantage point in the center.

Lamptey attempted a burst of speed to break clear, and the German lunged forward with both legs out.

And Rudiger annihilated his opponent while also making contact with the ball, effectively putting it out of play.

Surprisingly, there was no action taken against the seasoned defender.

However, football fans on Twitter were dissatisfied with the decision.

“The Rudiger assault was the clearest red ever,” said one.

“Just saw that Rudiger tackle… never seen a more blatant red card in football,” one person commented.

“How do Chelsea get away with foul after foul, and that Rudiger challenge is a red,” one remarked.

“The Rudiger one was ridiculous,” someone else added.

“The color red is blatant.”

Rudiger’s contract with Chelsea expires next summer, so he may not be around for much longer to make similar tackles for Chelsea.

Real Madrid and Manchester United are among the clubs interested in signing him as a free agent.

Despite the fact that both parties are far apart in their negotiations, Chelsea refuses to give up hope of a new contract.