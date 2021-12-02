During Chelsea’s match against Watford, Trevoh Chalobah hobbled off with a suspected hamstring injury.

During Chelsea’s match against Watford, Trevoh Chalobah hobbled off with an apparent hamstring injury.

With no other players around him, the Blues’ ace appeared to be in agony.

After Saul Niguez was hooked, Thomas Tuchel moved Chalobah, 22, to midfield at halftime.

However, he only lasted 15 minutes in the middle before being replaced by Hakim Ziyech, with the game still tied at 1-1.

Tuchel has already lost Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante, and Jorginho failed a late fitness test.

“The injury for Trevoh Chalobah is the most worried I am about the next game on Saturday,” the German said after the game.

“It felt like the doctor was on the pitch 20 times today.”

Trev’s absence is significant.

“I’m apprehensive.”

Following the departure of Nathaniel Chalobah, Ruben Loftus-Cheek was tasked with anchoring the midfield, with Ziyech joining Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, and Mason Mount in attack.

Tuchel finally granted the vociferous their wish on 70 minutes, bringing on Romelu Lukaku after supporters chanted his name for the majority of the second half.

Chalobah’s replacement then produced a huge moment in the 73rd minute, scoring from close range to put his side 2-1 up.

After a fan went into cardiac arrest in the Graham Taylor Stand, the game was delayed for over 20 minutes in the first half.

Before play could resume, CPR was given, the supporter was stabilized, and he was taken to the hospital.

Mount scored his team’s first goal in the 29th minute, converting Havertz’s square pass.

Watford, on the other hand, came roaring back, with Emmanuel Dennis’ deflected effort leveling the score on the stroke of half-time.

Ziyech then scored from the bench to make it 2-1, but he was knocked out minutes later.

On 82 minutes, the Moroccan had a chance to score again, but Daniel Bachmann saved his header.

He needed lengthy treatment a few minutes later, much to the chagrin of home fans, but he was able to continue.

The Hornets fought until the end, but Tuchel’s league leaders were able to sneak home with a 2-1 victory.

