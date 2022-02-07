During extensive hospital tests in Barcelona, Sergio Aguero recalls feeling panicked when he realized his heart problem was serious.

Sergio Aguero recalls being terrified when he realized he had a serious heart problem during extensive hospital tests in Barcelona.

After experiencing chest pains, difficulty breathing, and dizziness during a match against Alaves in October, the former Barcelona forward sought medical attention.

Aguero, 33, was diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat and retired at the end of last year, as doctors advised.

As the checks continued, the Argentine admitted that he ‘began to feel nervous.’

“I had a terrible time for the first 15 days,” Aguero said on Twitch.

“I thought it was nothing and that I would be fine when it happened, but when I got to the hospital, they put me in a small room by myself with a lot of monitors around me.”

“I sensed there was a problem.

And after two days in the hospital, I started to feel anxious.”

Aguero only appeared five times for the Catalans, scoring once in a 2-1 home loss to arch-rivals Real Madrid on October 24.

That came after ten successful years with Manchester City, where he became a club legend with 260 goals.

“It is a very difficult moment,” Aguero said at a press conference announcing the end of his career.

“I’m happy with the decision I made because my health is my top priority.”

You understand why I made this choice.

“I was in good hands with the doctors, who did their best and advised that the best course of action was to stop playing.”

“I did everything in my power to see if there was any hope, but there wasn’t much.”

“I am extremely proud of my professional accomplishments.”

Since I was five years old, I’ve always wanted to play football.

“I never considered playing in Europe; my dream was to play in the first division.”

