During her match with Danka Kovinic at the Australian Open 2022, Emma Raducanu suffered a painful blister and lost.

Emma Raducanu loses to Danka Kovinic in the Australian Open 2022 after suffering a painful blister.

The British No. 1 got off to a quick start, going up 3-0, but then appeared to reopen a blister on her right hand, losing 6-4 4-6 6-3.

Emma Raducanu fought valiantly but was eventually defeated in three sets by Danka Kovinic of Montenegro.

Raducanu received treatment for a blister on her right hand’s fourth finger after only five games, and she was given two more medical timeouts to reapply the strapping.

Despite this, the US Open champion’s game was hampered, her serve was weakened, and her powerful forehand was severely hampered.

Raducanu forced a decider by slicing her forehand and using her backhand as a weapon. While Kovinic won the first set, Raducanu won the second.

Raducanu, on the other hand, was unable to find enough winners and made a total of 39 unforced errors, allowing Kovinic to serve out the match after nearly two hours.

