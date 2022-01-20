During her match with Danka Kovinic at the Australian Open 2022, Emma Raducanu suffered a painful blister and lost.

Emma Raducanu loses to Danka Kovinic in the Australian Open 2022 after suffering a painful blister.
The British No. 1 got off to a quick start, going up 3-0, but then appeared to reopen a blister on her right hand, losing 6-4 4-6 6-3.
Emma Raducanu fought valiantly but was eventually defeated in three sets by Danka Kovinic of Montenegro.
Raducanu received treatment for a blister on her right hand’s fourth finger after only five games, and she was given two more medical timeouts to reapply the strapping.
Despite this, the US Open champion’s game was hampered, her serve was weakened, and her powerful forehand was severely hampered.
Raducanu forced a decider by slicing her forehand and using her backhand as a weapon. While Kovinic won the first set, Raducanu won the second.
Raducanu, on the other hand, was unable to find enough winners and made a total of 39 unforced errors, allowing Kovinic to serve out the match after nearly two hours.
Key moments
- Raducanu *3-2: Raducanu took her first medical timeout after barely 25 minutes and was given extensive strapping by the trainer. It was to prove to be her downfall.
- Kovinic 5-4*: The confidence was never flowing more freely than when Kovinic had three set points on the Raducanu serve. The British player landed a first serve but Kovinic launched into the backhand return, clearly not fearing much pace on the serve.
- Kovinic *6-4 0-0, advantage Raducanu: With the blistering a massive problem on the forehand wing, Raducanu hit only slice forehands and it worked as Kovinic fired a backhand wide to concede the break.
- Kovinic 6-4 3-4*: Raducanu had been avoiding hitting through the forehand at any point but when Kovinic put a ball up and she ran to the net, she had to take on the forehand drive volley. She missed wide and bent double in pain, holding the offending hand and wincing.
- Kovinic *6-4 4-4: Out of nowhere, the Raducanu forehand returned. She hit two winners in the game to break Kovinic once again and serve for an unlikely set, and soon after, saved break points to win the second set.
- Kovinic 6-4 4-6 3-2*: By the final set, Raducanu was alternating between hitting her forehand and slicing it, with Kovinic able to take advantage on occasion. Raducanu saved the first break point with a fine serve down the middle but she then failed to put away a short forehand ball at the next break point and was lobbed easily.