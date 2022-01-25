During his win over Denis Shapovalov, Rafael Nadal claims he was “completely destroyed” by a stomach problem.

Rafael Nadal claims he was “completely destroyed” by a stomach problem during his win over Denis Shapovalov.

In the fifth set, the former world No. 1 regained his strength, but stomach problems allowed Shapovalov to come back into the match from a two-set deficit.

After struggling with a stomach problem, Rafael Nadal said he has no idea how he won the fifth set against Denis Shapovalov.

Nadal dominated the first two sets, but Shapovalov fought back to force a decider, which was interrupted by his opponent’s removal from the court for a “medical evaluation.”

He’d been given tablets on the court earlier, and doctors had checked his heart rate and blood pressure to make sure he wasn’t in any danger – and despite being “completely destroyed,” as he put it on the court afterwards, he came back to win the next three games in a row, including a crucial serve break.

“I was just trying to survive in some way: just win my serves and hope for a miracle on the return,” Nadal explained afterward to Eurosport.

“It was a very emotional match, very tough physically and mentally because I thought I was playing well, but then I had my chances at the start of the third, but then I started to feel a little tired and my stomach was closing, so I couldn’t breathe properly.”

“However, even though I wasn’t feeling well, I was there mentally the entire time fighting.”

Nadal will hope to recover in time for his semi-final match against either Gael Monfils or Matteo Berettini, as the problem does not appear to be muscular.

This year’s schedule has both men’s semis on Friday rather than Thursday, giving the 35-year-old an extra day to recover, which he intends to take full advantage of.

“Perhaps a day off tomorrow and then a good practice the next day,” Nadal added.

“I’m just going to enjoy the fact that I didn’t know if I’d be able to return to the tour a month and a half ago, and now I’m in the semi-finals of the first grand slam season.”

“It’s just amazing for me to be where I am,” he continued.

“I only have two days.”

