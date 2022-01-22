During Man City’s 2-2 draw with Southampton, three fans were escorted off the pitch and others fought with police in the stands, prompting an FA investigation.

During Man City’s 0-0 draw with Southampton, three fans were escorted off the pitch and others fought with police in the stands, prompting an FA investigation.

MANCHESTER CITY has been charged by the Football Association (FA) following ugly scenes at the end of their 2-2 draw with Southampton.

Saints stewards had to drag three pitch invaders to the ground, while fans were also caught grappling with security and police in the stands.

The club will look into reports that at least one object was thrown and that a flare was set off in the away end.

Saints will examine the surveillance footage and determine whether or not additional action is required.

At least one of the pitch invaders was apprehended by stewards and then handed over to the police, according to reports.

It was a sour end to a thrilling 1-1 draw, and it wasn’t just the fans who were involved in post-match brawls.

At full-time, City forward Jack Grealish and Saints star Oriol Romeu had “a conversation,” according to home manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Grealish pushed Romeu angrily in the first half of the game after the Spaniard told him to get up after Southampton defender Jan Bednarek fouled him.

The Premier League has remained tight-lipped about the ruckus.

Clubs and local authorities, including the police, are initially responsible for dealing with fan behavior.

Any disciplinary issues will be handled by the FA, but City may be fined for failing to control their fans.

After a sickening studs-up challenge from Saints midfielder Stuart Armstrong, City defender Aymeric Laporte posted a Twitter picture of his gashed thigh.

Despite the VAR review, Armstrong only received a booking.

“We played really well and deserved more,” Laporte said, “but it’s going to be very difficult if we don’t score more than one.”

Hasenhuttl praised his team for once again stopping City’s winning machine.

Saints ended City’s 12-game Premier League winning streak with a goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium in September.

“At the Etihad, we got a point, but to do it again is even more remarkable,” Hasenhuttl said.

“City had a week to prepare and sent their strongest team.

“It’s incredible not to lose to them, to have fought for the point and to have earned it because of our effort and passion.”

“Pep is the best player in the world in my opinion.”

“For my staff and this team, going undefeated against him means a lot.”

Kyle Walker-Peters gave Saints the lead early on, but Laporte equalized late in the half.

“It wasn’t a bad finish was it?” Walker-Peters said of his first Premier League goal.

“It’s a wonderful feeling, and it’s even better to be in front of the house…”

