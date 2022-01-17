During Man City’s win over Chelsea, commentator Jim Beglin was forced to apologize to the team for his ‘Emptyhad’ gaffe.

During Man City’s win over Chelsea, commentator Jim Beglin was forced to apologise for his ‘Emptyhad’ gaffe.

COMMENTATOR Jim Beglin had to apologise after referring to Manchester City’s stadium as the ‘Emptyhad’ during an on-air blunder.

For Premier League Productions, the 58-year-old former Republic of Ireland international was calling Saturday’s game against Chelsea.

And with 38 minutes left on the clock, he made his mistake due to a slip of the tongue.

“You can hear the annoyance around the Emptyhad because… the Etihad,” Beglin said.

The former Liverpool and Leeds left-back, who also works for BT Sport, clearly made an unintentional error.

He apologized to the club and its supporters on Twitter afterward.

“I have the utmost respect for Manchester City Football Club,” Beglin wrote.

“I had no intention of offending City fans with my verbal gaffe today.”

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Rival fans have frequently used the moniker ‘Emptyhad’ to criticize the club’s lack of support and atmosphere at their 54,000-seater Etihad stadium.

Pep Guardiola even pleaded for more fans to attend games after a Champions League win in September was marred by 16,000 empty seats.

And using Google Maps to search for “empty seats” still takes you to the stadium.

City believes they are unfairly maligned in the media due to a dearth of former players.

According to the Daily Mail, Beglin’s blunder was not well received by City executives, who complained to broadcasters Premier League Productions during the game.

They were much happier at the end of the game, however, after Kevin De Bruyne’s goal secured a 1-0 victory over the Champions League holders.

The win, Guardiola’s 12th in a row, puts the reigning English champions 11 points clear at the top of the table with 16 games remaining.

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.