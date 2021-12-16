During Monday Night Football, Demaryius Thomas’ teammates wear ’88’ helmets in honor of the Denver Broncos legend.

During Monday Night Football, Demaryius Thomas’ teammates wear ’88’ helmets to honor the Denver Broncos legend.

Former teammates of Denver Broncos legend Demaryius Thomas wore helmets with his number 88 during Monday Night Football to pay tribute to the late NFL star.

Von Miller, a member of the Los Angeles Rams, posted a photo of the tribute on his helmet to Instagram ahead of the game against the Arizona Cardinals, with the caption “88 4 L Eternal.”

According to ESPN, Thomas’ former teammates DeAndre Hopkins and Matt Prader, now with the Cardinals, wore similar decals.

Thomas, 33, was discovered dead on December 9 in his Roswell, Georgia home.

While with the Broncos, he won Super Bowl 50 and two AFC Championships against the Carolina Panthers.

On Sunday, during their AFC match against the Detroit Lions in Denver, Colorado, Broncos players paid tribute to Thomas.

A few players knelt next to his number, which was painted on the field.

The Broncos started the game with only 10 offensive players on the field, and their final touchdown drive covered 88 yards.

On the field, there was no X receiver, which was Thomas’s position, and No.

On the jumbotron, the number 88 was displayed in honor of the former player.

In a touching tribute, the team’s bench was draped with a DT jersey.

For the latest news and updates on Demaryius Thomas, visit our live blog…

“It was a special moment to be a part of something like that with this organization,” Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said.

“Paying tribute to someone who accomplished so much not only on but also off the football field.”

Thomas had been “suffering from seizures for over a year,” according to LaTonya Bonseigneur, a cousin who was close to him, according to The Associated Press.

Thomas’ family believes he died as a result of a seizure.

As word of Thomas’ death spread, the Broncos described him as an “incredible player” and “special person.”

Former and current teammates paid their respects to the Broncos legend.

“Love forever bro,” wrote Brandon Marshall, a former Broncos wide receiver.

Tyler Polumbus, Thomas’ Super Bowl 50 teammate, said: “Just absolutely sick.”

It’s swaying.

I’m feeling sick.

It can’t possibly be true.

88, I adore you.

One of the kindest, most genuine, humble, and generous Superstars I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing.

Hug someone you care about.”

“I learned so much from this man…one of the most powerful, graceful, and smooth athletes I’ve ever seen…and then he was funny, smart, and awesome to be around too…I am in tears…I love ya, DT!” former Broncos teammate Joel Dreessen tweeted.

The Broncos selected Thomas in the 2010 NFL Draft, and he remained with the team until 2018.

He also spent time with the Houston Texans and the New York Jets,…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.