During pregame warmups, Justin Tucker was reported to be enraged.

During pregame warmups, Justin Tucker was reportedly enraged.

Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens may be the best kicker in NFL history, but that doesn’t mean he’s always pleased with his own performance.

Tucker apparently failed to accomplish whatever he set out to do during his warmup today.

Tucker was “visibly upset” with his pregame kicks, according to reporters at MandT Bank Stadium.

At one point, the five-time Pro Bowler is said to have slammed his helmet on the ground.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker just threw down his helmet after pre-game warmups. He was visibly upset at some of his kicks. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 2, 2022